May 15, 2025 at 2:37 AM ET

The stars delivered the goods for the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5 of their second-round series versus the Golden State Warriors. Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle, two stars out of the SEC, took turns in pummeling the Warriors on Wednesday, leading Minnesota to a 121-110 victory at Target Center in Minnesota.

As Randle was being interviewed following the contest, Edwards came over to celebrate with the Timberwolves forward, with the two also sharing a big hug.

Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle with the cool handshake after advancing to the Western Conference Finals 🔥 (via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/kxVOE68Zr8 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

The duo can celebrate any way they want after the way they dismantled the Warriors.

Randle, traded to the Timberwolves from the New York Knicks via a three-team transaction in 2024 that also involved the Charlotte Hornets, paced Minnesota in Game 5 with 29 points on 13-for-19 shooting from the field. He did more than just score, as the former Kentucky Wildcats star added eight rebounds and five assists to his name in 43 minutes of action.

Edwards, on the other hand, racked up a total of 22 points on 8-for-15 shooting. While it was his fewest points in a game in the series, Edwards helped generate more points for the Timberwolves with his 12 assists while grabbing six boards as well in 28 minutes.

Edwards and Randle carried most of the scoring load for Minnesota in the Warriors series, averaging 26.2 points and 25.2 points through five games, respectively.

A three-time NBA All-Star, Randle is all set to appear in his first-ever conference finals series. For the Timberwolves, this is their second year in a row reaching the penultimate round in the NBA Playoffs.

In the 2024 NBA season, Minnesota swept the Phoenix Suns in the first round before dethroning the then-defending champions Denver Nuggets in the second round. However, they fell prey to Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in the conference finals.

This time around, the Timberwolves will be facing either the Oklahoma City Thunder or the Nuggets in the Western Conference finals.