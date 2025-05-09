May 9, 2025 at 8:56 AM ET

LeBron James isn't letting the media control the narrative after the Los Angeles Lakers' disappointing first-round exit from the NBA playoffs. The 22-year old veteran joined Steve Nash on their Mind The Game podcast, opening up about the scrutiny that followed the Lakers' 4-1 series loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves– and why it misses the bigger picture.

“Teams win championships. It's never just about me and Luka… there's eight other guys on the floor.” James said in a clip from his podcast that was posted by Legion Hoops on X, formerly Twitter, making it clear that team basketball– not just star power alone– determines postseason success.

The comments reflect a growing reality for the Lakers organization. After acquiring Luka Doncic in a blockbuster deal, L.A. sacrificed key depth pieces like Anthony Davis and Max Christie. While Doncic's arrival created a dynamic superstar duo, the team's lack of defense and size became a glaring issue against a hungry Timberwolves squad.

James didn't sky away from accountability, but emphasized that the story of the series isn't about him or Doncic underperforming– it's about a better team winning.

“It was never just about, you know, Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle. You know, it was always Minnesota vs. the Lakers,” James also stated.

When co-host Steve Nash asked how the constant media framing impacts him, James responded thoughtfully.

“I don't lose sleep over that… there's eight other guys on the floor.”

In the five-game series, James still posted strong numbers, averaging 25.4 points, nine rebounds, 5.6 assists, and two steals per game, while Doncic also showed flashes of brilliance. But individual efforts couldn't overcome a well-rounded Wolves team firing on all cylinders.

Now with the 2024-2025 season behind them, the Lakers enter a pivotal offseason. Whether they retool or rebuild, one thing is for certain– team identity, not just superstar names– will determine their NBA Playoffs fate moving forward.