Former Los Angeles Lakers star Byron Scott is being accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl nearly 40 years ago. He is being accused of sexual battery, sexual assault, false imprisonment, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

According to legal documents obtained by the Daily Mail, in 1987, Scott was at a Lakers team event at a private school in Los Angeles over the summer where he sexually assaulted a then-15-year-old girl.

The girl stated her name in the documents as Hayley Dylan, who was 15 at the time. Scott admitted to having sexual contact with Dylan but thought she was 18.

“Our client is devastated by this complaint, a basketball event that took place in 1987. Our client believed the plaintiff to be over 18 and had no idea she would claim otherwise until 35 years later. He respects girls and women, and the claims have blindsided him and his family,” Scott's attorney Linda Bauermeister told the outlet.

Dylan is also naming her high school, Campbell Hall School, as a defendant for failing to protect her.

“Campbell Hall faculty and staff failed to take any steps or implement any safeguards to supervise or otherwise protect Plaintiff from anything that could, and eventually would, happen to her,” the complaint reads.

In the complaint, Dylan describes the incident that the Lakers were done filming he asked her for a tour of the school where she was “proud and excited to be able to show off her school to someone she admired.”

When Dylan was giving Scott a tour of the school, he led her down a hallway with an unmarked door where the NBA star “forcefully grabbed Hayley by the arm and pulled her inside the room” leaving her “frightened and confused.”

According to the complaint, Scott “began kissing her on the mouth as she repeatedly asked ‘what are you doing?”

“Then, despite her clear protests, Scott pushed Hayley to her knees, and, against her will, pulled off her top. Scott the pulled down his shorts, exposed his erect penis, and tried to force Hayley to perform oral sex on him,” the complaint reads.

Dylan “pleaded for Scott to stop and tried to turn her head away from his erect penis,” the complaint claims, adding, that she was “terrified” during the interaction.

The complaint reads that there were witnesses who saw Scott lead Dylan down the hallway then come back 20 minutes after. Scott’s teammates, the Lakers assistant coach, trainer and film production staff were allegedly the ones that witnessed the basketball star.

Dylan eventually got home by using a payphone to call her mother to pick her up.

Before the incident, Dylan was a young girl who “loved school” and had “never kissed a boy,” the complaint reads, adding, that after the incident occurred her “innocence was shattered, and her life forever altered.”

Scott was married to first wife Anita Scott whom he divorced in 2014, at the time of the alleged incident. The Lakers legend is now married to Cecilia Gutierrez whom he married in 2020.

About 20 years after the incident, a former student asked Dylan, “Are you the girl that hooked up with Byron Scott?” the complaint reads.

“In the years that followed Scott’s sexual assault and battery, Hayley suffered, and she continues to suffer, severe psychological and emotional distress, as well as feelings of embarrassment, loss of self-esteem, shame, and humiliation,' states the suit.

It continued: “While still a difficult decision to come forward now and relive the trauma Hayley is bravely doing so to shine a light and to seek some amount of justice and hopefully closure for the significant psychological trauma and emotional distress that she has experienced every day since the sexual assault.”

An attorney for Scott and Campbell Hall School have not made a statement at this time.

The school is known for educating actors who have gone on to have stellar careers in Hollywood such as Dakota and Elle Fanning, the Olsen sisters – Ashley, Mary-Kate and Elizabeth. Modern Family actress Ariel Winter, and Denzel Washington's son John David Washington are also Campbell Hall alum.

Dylan is seeking over $25,000 for loss of earnings, and attorney fees to be paid by Scott and Campbell Hall. She also wants a trial by jury.