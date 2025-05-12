As we head into the summer season of 2025, rumors of slated releases for the upcoming year are already full-fledged. Nike has done great work keeping the memory of NBA legend Kobe Bryant alive and well as his signature shoes continue to be the most worn option among professional basketball players. In bringing back some of his classic colorways, the Nike Kobe 8 “Year of the Horse” will return to celebrate the New Year in 2026.

Each Chinese New Year, both Nike and Jordan Brand remain consistent in releasing thematic shoes to celebrate one of basketball's most influential countries. The Nike Kobe 8 donned a “Year of the Horse” colorway back in 2014, which have grown in popularity and rarity given their limited availability.

With 2026 returning as the Year of the Horse, Nike will retro the Nike Kobe 8 colorway in a Protro edition for the first time. Much like each Nike Kobe release over the last few years, expect these to be extremely hyped in their nature.

Nike Kobe 8 Protro “Year of the Horse”

Nike Kobe 8 “Year of the Horse” 🐴

🚨 RETURNING IN 2026 🚨

The “Year of the Horse” Nike Kobe 8 will return in its original colorway of Light Crimson/Bright Citron-Vivid Blue to coincide with the 2014 release. The shoe dons a brilliant crimson along the uppers with snakeskin texture in the background. The shoes are based in a red midsole with darker red speckles, accented by the blue translucent rubber outsole. The shoes also feature a glossy red heel support cap and a crimson tongue to match.

The Nike Swoosh, speckled laces, Mamba tongue logo, and Kobe Bryant's signature on the back heel will all appear in Bright Citron yellow. This has been a rare sneaker for Nike Kobe enthusiasts to track down over the last 12 years with prices upwards of $400 on the aftermarket.

The Nike Kobe 8 “Year of the Horse” is expected to return during the spring season of 2026, likely to coincide around the Chinese New Year in late-February to early-March. The shoes will come with a standard retail tag of $180 and will become available via Nike SNKRS app and select Nike retailers.