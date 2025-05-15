The Golden State Warriors’ 2024-25 season came to a frustrating close on Wednesday, as the Minnesota Timberwolves eliminated them in five games to advance to the Western Conference Finals. Without Steph Curry for the final four games due to a hamstring injury, Golden State simply couldn’t keep up. Now, with another season ending in early May, the spotlight shifts to what’s next — and if this version of the Warriors can even compete anymore.

NBA legend and TNT analyst Charles Barkley didn’t mince words when weighing in.

“You can’t go to war with three old guys against the West,” Barkley said on Inside the NBA, referencing Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler. “Father Time don’t lose.”

"The [Jonathan] Kuminga thing is interesting… He either plays or he doesn't play. But now you gotta make a decision… You can't go to war with three old guys against the West." Charles Barkley on the Warriors

He’s not wrong. Curry is 37. Butler turns 36 before next season. Green is 35. And the West is only getting younger and stronger, with teams like Minnesota, Oklahoma City, and Houston stacked with rising stars. Golden State, meanwhile, is stuck between eras — all-in on contending with Curry while still trying to develop its next core.

Warriors fall to the Timberwolves, fail to compete without Steph Curry

This season’s Butler trade was a swing at winning now. And it almost worked. Golden State was 25-26 before acquiring Butler at the deadline but went 23-8 after. When Curry and Butler were both on the floor, the Warriors looked dangerous. But Curry’s injury ended any real chance to measure this roster’s true ceiling.

Jonathan Kuminga, a restricted free agent this summer, showed flashes in Curry’s absence, dropping 26 points off the bench in the season-ending loss. Brandin Podziemski had a breakout game with 28 points. But neither has proven they can consistently carry the load in high-stakes playoff moments.

That leaves the front office at a crossroads. Do they retool around the aging trio, or blow it up and chase another star? Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, long rumored to be a target, looms as the dream acquisition. But landing him would likely mean parting with Butler or Green, and gutting what little depth remains.

Even if a blockbuster trade happens, the Warriors face a harsh new reality under the league’s CBA. Depth matters now more than ever. The second apron restricts roster flexibility, and the buyout market is no longer a safety net. The days of stacking superteams are over — and the Warriors’ bench isn’t the Iguodala-Livingston crew of their dynasty days.

Curry has two years left on his deal. So do Butler and Green. That gives the front office a tight window — and not much margin for error.

One thing is clear: the Warriors’ time as a title favorite may be over. And unless they find a bold (but balanced) way forward, Barkley’s words might echo loudest heading into next season.