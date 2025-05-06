Kevin Love didn't miss an opportunity to poke fun at a former teammate when LeBron James announced he would be missing the 2025 Met Gala. The Lakers forward said that he missed the event because of the MCL injury he suffered in a Game 5 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Love's comments reminded fans of James' last minute decision to sit out this year's All-Star Game, not allowing a player like Norman Powell to take his spot.

When Love saw the news from James' social media, he only had one question for his old friend.

Who’s the injury replacement? https://t.co/SJPYIUUph5 — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) May 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Who's the injury replacement?” asked Love.

NBA fans shared their opinion on the news. Multiple said that Powell attending the Gala in his place would be ironic justice for what happened in February.

“Norman Powell, rise up, brother,” one fan commented.

“Norman Powell reading this mad af,” assumed another.

“Normal Powell on his couch too. Might as well,” said one fan, poking fun at both players' first round exits.

Fans around the NBA were upset when James decided to sit out of the All-Star Game just before it kicked off. Fans believed that the fact that he didn't tell anyone robbed other deserving players of making an appearance. Powell was at the top of the list after the first half of the season.

James, Powell, and Love have one thing in common; all three of them were eliminated early. The Lakers fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves, Powell was sent home by the Denver Nuggets, and Love was swept by the Miami Heat.

LeBron James replied to Love's comment, saying that his wife Savannah would replace him at the Met Gala. It is unclear how severe the Lakers forward's injury is, but he couldn't make it to the event. James' absence was felt by attendees; he was selected as the honorary chair for the Met Gala before his injury.