LeBron James has voiced his support for Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick following the team’s first-round playoff exit at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Despite the disappointing end to their 2024-25 campaign, James made it clear that the team did not question Redick’s leadership or game-time decisions.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Mind the Game podcast with co-host Steve Nash, James addressed Redick’s decision-making during the series and emphasized that the locker room remained unified behind the coaching staff.

“None of us questioned it. None of us questioned JJ and the coaching staff for what happened,” James said, referring to the lineup and rotation decisions made during the series. “Obviously, Gabe [Vincent] and Vando [Jarred Vanderbilt], guys that come, you know, given us so many great minutes. They definitely felt a way, and you know, because they’re competitors. S**t, we all feel like we could get in and make a moment happen, which JJ told us… It wasn’t a decision that was based on guys not being able to do the job. It was his decision based on the feeling of the game and the momentum of the game.”

LeBron James backs JJ Redick as Lakers weigh roster moves ahead of 2025-26 season

The Lakers were eliminated by the Timberwolves in five games, ending a season that saw them finish with a 50-32 record. While expectations were high following a strong finish to the regular season, Los Angeles struggled to generate consistent offense against Minnesota’s top-ranked defense.

Redick, in his first season as an NBA head coach, faced scrutiny following the early postseason exit. Some criticism centered on rotational choices, including the limited usage of key contributors such as Vincent and Vanderbilt. James, however, dismissed any notion that the coaching staff lost the trust of the players.

“None of us questioned JJ [Redick] and the coaching staff for what happened… It was our fault that we didn't come through.” LeBron James on losing to the Timberwolves in the first round 🗣️ (via @mindthegamepod)pic.twitter.com/Kl9di1bLQU — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

“None of us looked at him or the coaching staff in any way, for the decision that he made,” James added. “And s**t, it was our fault that we didn’t come through.”

James, who turned 40 during the season, remained the team’s most reliable performer in the playoffs. He averaged 25.4 points, 9.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 2.0 steals, and 1.8 blocks per game in the series while leading the team in multiple statistical categories. His continued high-level play has fueled speculation that he will return for a record-setting 23rd season in 2025-26.

Redick was hired last offseason after a lengthy search to replace Darvin Ham. The Lakers’ decision to pair Redick, a first-time head coach, with a veteran-laden roster led by James drew significant attention around the league. While the partnership has faced early challenges, James’ recent comments suggest internal support remains strong heading into a pivotal offseason.

The Lakers will now shift their focus toward roster improvements and strategic adjustments. With James expected to return and Redick retaining the backing of the franchise’s centerpiece, the organization will aim to retool and contend again in 2025-26.