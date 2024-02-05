The Wizards could move on from some of their veterans ahead of the trade deadline, but Kyle Kuzma isn't going to be one of them.

The 2023-24 season has not been kind to the Washington Wizards, as their 9-40 record is the second worst in the entire league with the trade deadline approaching. While the Wizards weren't expected to be good, they weren't necessarily expected to be this bad, and it's clear that the organization's rebuilding efforts are going to have to take a step up over the next few months.

With that in mind, it would make sense for the Wizards to explore potentially trading some of their top players ahead of the upcoming deadline, with their most attractive option being Kyle Kuzma. However, even amid their rocky season, Washington doesn't have any desire to trade the talented forward, and it sounds like he's not too keen on getting traded either.

“Kyle Kuzma in Washington, they are not trying to trade him, he’s happy, listen they love Kyle Kuzma. He really likes that organization, signed that extension this summer. He loves being in DC, he’s not angling to get out of there.” – Adrian Wojnarowski, The Woj Pod

Wizards' Kyle Kuzma trade deadline stance is somewhat surprising

While the Wizards have largely been awful this season, Kuzma has followed his strong 2022-23 campaign with another solid body of work to this point (21.8 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 4.3 APG, 45.5 FG%). His game isn't perfect, but Kuzma's ability to do a lot of things well is something that a handful of playoff teams would surely be interested in if he ended up finding his way onto the trade block.

And while it would seemingly be best for both parties to explore a move, it doesn't sound like that's going to happen. Kuzma has taken some big strides during his time with the Wizards, and it looks like he is thoroughly enjoying his time with the team, even amid their woes. And in the process, another one of the bigger names that was seemingly on the trade block has been taken off with the deadline just a few days away now.