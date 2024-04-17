The Dallas Mavericks' primary focus at the moment is the NBA playoffs. Dallas is currently preparing for a challenging first round matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Golden State Warriors, however, were defeated by the Sacramento Kings 118-94 in the NBA Play-In Tournament on Tuesday and rumors are already swirling about soon-to-be free agent Klay Thompson.
Thompson struggled against the Kings on Tuesday. He did not have an All-Star season by any means either. Still, Thompson is a productive veteran who knows what it takes to win.
According to sources, the Mavs have been mentioned as a “possible suitor” for Thompson ahead of the offseason, Sam Amick of The Athletic reports.
Of course, a Golden State reunion remains a possibility. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said the team “desperately” wants Thompson back for the 2024-25 season.
It should be noted that Amick also mentioned the Orlando Magic as a possible suitor for the five-time All-Star.
The Mavericks-Thompson link is an interesting one, however. Dallas was known primarily for offensive prowess to begin the 2023-24 campaign, but their defense was among the best in the NBA during the second half of the season.
So would Thompson be a good fit for the Mavs?
Examining a potential Mavericks-Klay Thompson fit
With Thompson, the conversation begins with his three-point shooting. Even though he did not have the best 2023-24 performance, Thompson still shot 38.7 percent from deep on 9.0 three-point attempts per game. He is going to shoot the ball in volume at an efficient rate from deep for the most part.
Dallas relied heavily upon the three-ball to begin the season. They were not the most efficient team from deep, but they consistently took shots from beyond the arc. Dallas was not bad from an efficient standpoint either, though.
Overall, the Mavericks ended the regular season with the 13th best team three-point shooting rate with a mark of 36.9 percent, per NBA.com. Dallas also finished with the second most three-point attempts per outing, trailing only the Boston Celtics.
For Thompson, playing anywhere else will be an adjustment. The Warriors feature a unique, fast-paced offense that is built around constant movement and screens. Dallas has worked to improve their pace, but often times it is Luka Doncic or Kyrie Irving creating shots for teammates which leads to attempts from deep.
At 34 years old, Thompson may not be opposed to the idea of moving a bit less as a catch-and-shoot option. He would still cut and run off screens, it would just be different than the Warriors' offense.
If Thompson ends up leaving Golden State, which certainly is not guaranteed, the fit does make some sense. However, it is not a perfect fit. And there's a chance Thompson would not start for the Mavericks, depending on how Mavs head coach Jason Kidd would want to approach the rotation strategy.
Klay Thompson's looming free agency
Thompson has spent his entire career with the Warriors. He's a five-time All-Star and four-time NBA champion. Joining a new team would be a major move without question.
Golden State will probably attempt to re-sign Thompson. The question is whether or not they will agree on a contract that makes sense for both Thompson and the Warriors.
If not, then possible suitors like the Mavericks, Magic, and others will have better odds of landing Thompson in NBA free agency. For now, there is a lot of uncertainty as to what the future holds for the veteran shooting guard.