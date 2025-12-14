The Los Angeles Rams square off against the Detroit Lions in a pivotal Week 15 clash Sunday. The Rams are locked in a divisional battle with the Seattle Seahawks as both teams vie for the NFC West crown and the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.

Despite sitting out practice early in the week, Davante Adams got in a limited session on Friday. The veteran wideout earned a questionable tag for Sunday’s matchup. However, Adams is expected to play against Detroit, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Adams experienced a similar situation last week with his lingering hamstring strain. The All-Pro WR missed practice time and entered the Rams’ Week 14 game against the Arizona Cardinals as questionable. While Adams was able to play, he only caught four passes for 29 yards in LA’s 45-17 win.

Davante Adams set to play through hamstring strain

Article Continues Below

Matthew Stafford is expected to shred the Lions’ banged up secondary. But having his top red zone threat will certainly help. Adams has racked up a league-high 14 touchdown receptions in his debut season with the Rams. He’s been nearly unguardable around the goal line. And, assuming he’s not compromised by the injury, Adams should feast against Detroit's defensive backs.

The Rams enter Week 15 tied with the Seahawks at 10-3. However, Los Angeles holds the tiebreaker after beating Seattle in Week 11. The next two games are massively important for the Rams. After facing Jared Goff and the high-octane Lions, LA travels to the Pacific Northwest to take on the Seahawks. The Week 16 matchup could determine the division and, therefore, decide which team will have a first-round bye in the playoffs.

On Sunday, Stafford and Goff will square off against their former teams. Both veteran quarterbacks have played well this season but Stafford is the MVP frontrunner, leading the NFL with 35 touchdown passes. Goff is tied for second with 26 scores.