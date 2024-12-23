Washington Wizards wing Kyle Kuzma perplexed many NBA fans when he pushed back against being traded to the Dallas Mavericks last season. He opted to remain a focal point of a last-place squad rather than join a team he did not consider to be a genuine title contender. The Mavs handled the rejection exceptionally well, completing a different trade with the Wizards for PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford and ultimately reaching the NBA Finals.

Needless to say, everything seemed to work out for the best in Dallas. Though, given that the Wizards are inclined to cut cost and remodel their roster, is it possible general manager Nico Harrison would pursue Kuzma once more? Don't count on it.

“There were some rival teams at Showcase wondering aloud whether the Mavericks, who are known to be exploring their options for potential frontcourt upgrades, might make another trade run at Kuzma this winter,” NBA correspondent Marc Stein writes in his Substack. “But such a scenario was strongly dismissed to me.”

The Mavs (18-10) earnestly want to bring home a championship this season, but they are not in the same headspace they were in February. Things have changed since management was rebuffed. Dallas has more depth and is trusting Klay Thompson to be a secondary scorer and reliable 3-point shooting threat. There is also the matter of Kuzma's plummeting value.

The 29-year-old is enduring a rapid reversal of fortune, with his splendid 2023-24 being followed by a dreary, injury-ravaged start to this season. As one can imagine, Mavericks fans are pulling out the receipts. Even so, Kyle Kuzma might still generate some buzz on the trade market.

Will Wizards find a trade partner other than the Mavericks?

Kuzma, who is scoring 15.8 points on only 42 percent shooting in 12 games, could sway front offices with his overall body of work. He has won a title as a role player, proving he can be a valuable supplemental piece. One squad in particular might covet his perimeter presence ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline.

“Sacramento has also been mentioned as a team that could revisit past interest in Kuzma amid the Kings' 5-10 slump, but it remains to be seen if the versatile 6-foot-9 forward indeed emerges as a true Kings target this winter,” Stein reports. “The Kings' interest in Kuzma has been up-and-down in recent transaction cycles.”

The former first-round draft selection could attract more attention by simply going on a hot stretch. He will have to return to the court first, though. Kyle Kuzma has missed nine games in a row due to a rib sprain and it is unclear when he will come back. The Wizards surely want to showcase his talents, which they hope to parlay into future assets who can help cultivate a winning basketball tradition.

The franchise sits alone in the cellar with a 4-22 record, and Kuzma has not been able to facilitate a break-out. It is apparently time for both parties to move forward in separate directions. But unfortunately for the Wizards, the Mavericks are doing the same by the sound of it.