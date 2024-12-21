The Golden State Warriors struck first during trade season with their acquisition of Dennis Schroder from the Brooklyn Nets last weekend. But the Warriors apparently aren't done when it comes to upgrading their roster. The Warrior are still active in the trade market, especially following their NBA Cup loss to the Houston Rockets with players such as Kyle Kuzma and Nikola Vucevic as potential targets, as per ClutchPoints' NBA insider Brett Siegel.

Siegel reports that the Warriors have become more willing to discuss several of their young players such as Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski in potential trade scenarios.

In addition to Kyle Kuzma and Nikola Vucevic, some of the other Warriors potential trade targets include Cameron Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith, Jonas Valanciunas, Bruce Brown, Donte DiVincenzo, Matisse Thybulle and De'Andre Hunter. Siegel also reports that while Zach LaVine has not been mentioned as a trade target for the Warriors, that could change following LaVine's recent play.

The Warriors have been a middle of the pack team in the Western Conference this season and they are currently 14-12 and in tenth place in the West. They've lost eight of their last ten games, including three straight. They are coming off a humiliating loss to the Memphis Grizzlies during which Stephen Curry was held to only two points and no made field goals.

The team underwent a drastic change in the offseason when Klay Thompson signed with the Dallas Mavericks in free agency, leaving the only franchise he had ever known and won four championships with.

Adding Schroder to the team will help in terms of giving them another shot creator and offensive threat, while also being able to take some of the ball-handling pressure off of Curry. But the Warriors are still going to need to upgrade their roster if they want to contend in the West.