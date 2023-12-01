Will TJ McConnell and Monte Morris be the perfect Nets trade targets this season for the Mikal Bridges-led squad?

The Brooklyn Nets look to be a squad right above .500 when the 82-game season culminates. They might be able to pull off some upsets with their core of Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson leading the way. But, shocking wins should not be the foundation of a squad that is trying to contend for a postseason berth. Fixing their woes through a shot creator on offense who could sometimes rotate off the ball and a fierce defender on defense may turn the tide for them. Would TJ McConnell or Monte Morris be the perfect Nets trade targets?

TJ McConnell's fit with the Nets

There are already key players in Jacque Vaughn's system that are going to get the ball the most. Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson know that they are those guys in the Nets system. This is why bringing the floor general from the Indiana Pacers could be what they need. TJ McConnell is a facilitator who rarely needs the ball to be effective. He can see closed passing lanes and clogged areas to the hoop but lets the offense freely move to create some space.

Passing is his best asset along with his superb court vision. TJ McConnell knows that he cannot achieve much out of just dribbling the ball in hopes that the defense clears up. With Tyrese Haliburton getting larger minutes every game, this second-string guard could be available. Seeing him as one of the Nets trade targets would do wonders for the squad.

He currently averages 6.6 points along with 3.7 dimes per game on a meager time of 14 minutes. His spot-up shooting seems wonky this season but these early games should not fool you. He averaged a career-high 44.1% from three-point land last season and could bring the same talents to the Nets. McConnell also adds 2.5 boards per game. This is good for a scrappy squad that is always looking for every second chance opportunity.

The Nets ideal trade target: Monte Morris

If there is anything that Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson need in a guard, Monte Morris has it. The Detroit Pistons could be dealing him for cheap given their horrendous record. If Monty Williams decides to tank it up for the NBA Draft, he could very well be a good asset off the bench. He is a reliable ball handler who is able to bully his way and kick out passes to his teammates on the corner. More than this, his ability to navigate screens bodes well for a system that needs perimeter defense.

Morris is the Nets trade target that fits so well within their system. Averages of 10.3 points while shooting with a 48% clip from all three levels is already good. If you add his elite passing which gets him 5.3 assists, he becomes the top candidate before the NBA Trade deadline.

He has increasingly become so deadly after the first pass from halfcourt as well. Morris keeps on moving through screens and losing defenders so that he gets proper spots on the floor for uncontested shots. The main point of improvement would be for him to knock down those shots more often. He currently possesses a 38.2% three-point shot that can only get better. Add the gravity of someone like Cam Thomas, Bridges, and Spencer Dinwiddie alongside him and you have a deadly Nets squad ready to contend for a middle-of-the-pack seat come playoff time.