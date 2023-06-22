The Golden State Warriors have recently made it clear they don't plan on trading forward Jonathan Kuminga, but that hasn't stopped teams from calling about the former lottery pick. In fact, the Indiana Pacers contacted the Dubs to see what Kuminga's availability looks like.

Via Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports:

“Indiana has been scouring the market for starting forwards, contacting the Warriors about acquiring Jonathan Kuminga, sources said, and it looms as a potential free-agent destination for several veterans such as Harrison Barnes, Kyle Kuzma, and Grant Williams.”

Going to a team like the Pacers would likely give Kuminga the opportunity to get starting minutes, but the Warriors still believe the Congo native can turn into a crucial part of their rotation. Kuminga has shown promise.

In 2022-23, Kuminga averaged 9.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 67 games, shooting 52.5% from the floor and 37% from beyond the arc. While he did show improvements from his rookie campaign, there were rumblings that the 20-year-old wasn't happy with his role in the playoffs.

At the moment, Kuminga has a $6 million team option in 2023-24 and a $7.6 million option the following season. That's relatively cheap for the Warriors, which means the franchise won't part ways with him easily.

As for the Pacers, they're expected to pursue others as Fischer mentioned, including Harrison Barnes, Kyle Kuzma, and Grant Williams. Atlanta Hawks wing De'Andre Hunter is also on their radar according to reports.

If the Warriors and Pacers were to actually strike a deal for Kuminga, you'd have to imagine Golden State would want a veteran like Myles Turner in return, but it's hard to imagine that happening.

For the time being, it appears Kuminga will be staying put.