The Golden State Warriors 2022-23 season ended in disappointing fashion. The Warriors fell short of their ultimate to repeat as NBA champions, as the Los Angeles Lakers eliminated them in the second round of the playoffs.

And one Warriors player who has seen their name in trade rumors since the season ended is Jonathan Kuminga. Specifically, the Warriors are rumored to be looking for a lottery pick in exchange for Kuminga. Kuminga played an important role off of the bench for Golden State during the regular season, but he hardly played in the postseason. He didn't log more than ten minutes in any of the Warriors' playoff games.

A recent report revealed the truth behind the Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga trade talks for a lottery pick, per an article from The Athletic's Anthony Slater:

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“One of the exploratory conversations that surfaced, via ESPN, was a trade-up scenario involving Kuminga. From my understanding, that was an inbound call from a team in the lottery that has registered regular interest in Kuminga dating back a year. Multiple team sources have been adamant that the Warriors aren’t shopping Kuminga around.”

Jonathan Kuminga, 20, has played two years in the NBA and both as a member of the storied Golden State Warriors franchise. He averaged 9.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.6 steals, 0.5 blocks, 1.4 turnovers, and 2.3 personal fouls per game across 67 appearances this season (16 starts).

The former G-League Ignite star shot the ball with great accuracy from behind the three-point arc in the 2022-23 campaign — Kuminga's 37.0% three-point percentage was the highest of his pro career to this point.