Amid rumors that the Indiana Pacers could explore trades with the No. 7 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, several wing talents have been linked to the organization, including Toronto Raptors wing OG Anunoby.

Formerly a standout player for the Indiana's men's basketball program, Anunoby would be returning to The Hoosier State in what would be a well-received move by all accounts. However, given that the Raptors appear to be driving a hard bargain for Anunoby, the Pacers could move on to one their alternative options.

Among those potential players could be Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris, Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter and Brooklyn Nets forward Dorian Finney-Smith, per ESPN's Jonathan Givony. Each of whom have varying levels of scoring upside though they all can fit the 3-and-D mold.

Furthermore, with $36.3 million in cap space, the Pacers could take on Hunter and Finney-Smith's contracts without having to give up any pieces. Acquiring Harris, who will have a $39.2 million expiring contract, would only require a bit of maneuvering.

Last season, Harris averaged 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 0.9 steals per game while shooting 50.1 percent shooting from the field and 38.9 percent shooting from 3-point range.

Hunter averaged 15.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.5 steals per game while shooting 46.1 percent from the field and 35.0 percent from 3.

Finney-Smith, who surprisingly struggled last season, averaged 8.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.8 steals per game while shooting 39.1 percent from the field and 33.7 percent from deep.

Perhaps even more importantly, the Hawks have the No. 15 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, which the Pacers could target in a potential player-and-pick swap.