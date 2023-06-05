Victor Wembanyama is expected to be drafted first overall in the 2023 NBA Draft by the San Antonio Spurs. Because of this, Wembanyama will most likely make his summer league debut in Sacramento. Although a smaller market, Adam Silver says that it won't be a concern for the NBA, reports ESPN.

“All summer leagues are NBA summer leagues. I'm very supportive of the Sacramento summer league. I remember when [Kings owner Vivek Ranadive] first came to the league and said this was something he wanted to do. I said, ‘As long as you have enough other teams who support it and players who want to play in it, it's a good thing.'”

The Spurs are one of six teams that will be headed to Sacramento for summer league play before the Las Vegas summer league that all 30 teams will attend. Thus, the first appearance for Victor Wembanyama on the San Antonio Spurs will be taking place in Sacramento.

Adam Silver has been instrumental in expanding the eyes onto the NBA product ever since he became commissioner, so one would expect that he would want a phenom like Wembanyama to be playing in a bigger scale event. Still, there will be plenty of national attention coming to the Spurs and Wembanyama, so starting in Sacramento is truthfully not a huge loss for the NBA product.

The 2023 NBA Draft will take place on June 22nd and will see the Spurs nab their next generation talent. A few weeks later, the NBA world will be tuned into Sacramento to see Victor Wembanyama make his Spurs debut.