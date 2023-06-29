Throughout the New Orleans Pelicans offseason, all eyes have been on Zion Williamson. But beyond just Williamson, the Pelicans are eyeing a potential trade to help build their team around him.

New Orleans is looking into trading away Kira Lewis Jr., via Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. A trade would give Lewis an opportunity to see more playing time while giving the Pelicans some assets and flexibility to work with.

Lewis entered the NBA with plenty of hype as New Orleans drafted him 13th overall in 2020. However, his tenure with the Pelicans hasn't lived up to expectations.

Over his three years and 103 games with the team, Lewis has averaged 5.8 points and 1.9 assists per game. His best year was his rookie season, in which Lewis averaged 6.4 points and 2.3 assists.

But since that rookie season, things have gone all downhill for Lewis. He went from averaging 16.7 minutes to 14.2 before ultimately seeing just 9.4 minutes of action per game last season. Alongside his lack of minutes, Lewis has struggled to stay on the court, appearing in just 24 and 25 games respectively over the last two seasons.

New Orleans seems settled in with CJ McCollum as their point guard, as he made 27 starts at the position last season. However, the Pelicans are still looking for ways to get over the hump. While they have the making of a playoff team, the Pelicans are looking to battle with the NBA's best.

Heading into this upcoming season, the Pelicans may be looking to accomplish that quest without Kira Lewis Jr. After a couple of disappointing seasons, New Orleans may prefer to trade their once promising point guard.