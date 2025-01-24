As the NBA trade deadline looms, the New Orleans Pelicans find themselves in an uncomfortable position. The team, which appeared poised to make noise in a competitive Western Conference in the offseason, has found themselves slammed with injury issues that have derailed the season and have them firmly outside of the NBA playoff picture. New Orleans is 12-32 with rumors continuing to swirl around them concerning trades for some of their key players.

According to ClutchPoints Senior NBA Reporter Brett Siegel in his latest “Siegel's Scoop”. the Pelicans are looking to cut salaries so they can stay below the luxury tax threshold.

“The New Orleans Pelicans are one of these teams, and it continues to look very likely that this front office will cut salary, sources said. Daniel Theis and Javonte Green are two players on minimum contracts that can be moved to allow the Pelicans, who exceed the tax line by $2.1 million, to move below the tax,” Siegel said in his most recent report.

There's been a lot of chatter about the possible availability of Brandon Ingram as a tradeable asset for the Pelicans, as the 22-points-per-game-averaging versatile wing could improve the contending fortunes of several teams in the league. But, per Siegel, there's no real movement in any trade discussions regarding Ingram as the deadline is just weeks away.

“There have been no new developments regarding Brandon Ingram on the trade market,” Siegel said. “Ingram, a former All-Star, is in the final year of his contract and appears to be taking his career in a new direction outside of New Orleans. Few teams have held direct conversations with the Pelicans about Ingram, and those conversations occurred well before the holiday season in December. It is always possible Ingram gets involved in a Butler scenario, but this continues to look unlikely.”

The Pelicans look to rebound as they play against the Memphis Grizzlies tonight at 8:30 PM EST as NBA Rivals Week draws to a close.