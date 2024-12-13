Losing teams such as the New Orleans Pelicans (5-21) are often sellers at the NBA trade deadline. Not all teams in the cellar become sellers, though.

The Pelicans are instead looking to add talent via ClutchPoins' Brett Siegel.

“Despite being 5-21 this season, the Pelicans are not expected to be major sellers at the trade deadline. Instead, executive David Griffin and his front office are expected to revamp their roster and focus on getting Trey Murphy III and Herb Jones more opportunities,” Siegel said. “The Pelicans hold zero interest in trading either player, as the organization has turned down every team inquiring about Jones and Murphy dating back to the offseason.”

With both players young and ascending, it makes sense that New Orleans wants to build around them. Murphy, who the Pelicans drafted 17th overall in 2021, is averaging 18.2 points and 4.5 rebounds per game on 42.6% shooting. Jones, who they drafted 35th overall in the same year, checks in with 10.3 points and 3.9 rebounds on 48.5% shooting off the bench.

The Pelicans, though, are open to dealing with their older veterans.

“Along with hearing offers for [Brandon] Ingram, the Pelicans are also open to seeing what CJ McCollum's value on the trade market is,” Siegel continued.

Ingram makes the most sense to let go of at the moment, as his contract expires at the end of this season, while McCollum won't hit free agency until 2026. The 27-year-old Ingram's ankle sprain, though, makes him difficult to sell.

Pelicans have a Brandon Ingram conundrum

Ingram is still more likely to be traded than extended, due in part to the team's financial situation, via ESPN's Shams Charania.

“They've been really bouncing trade vs. extension since the offseason. As it stands right now because of their salary cap situation for this year and for the next years to come, an extension at even his current salary of $36 million, they just can't reach it as an organization right now,” Charania said. “That's why, from what I'm told, the trade route is more likely, but the Pelicans's price threshold as well as Ingram's recent significant ankle sprain impacts how this could play out.”

New Orleans offered Ingram a pot of gold twice, but he rejected both offers.

“When you think about the last couple of offseasons, Ingram turned down an extension worth $50 million per year in 2023 and an extension of about $40 million this past offseason,” Charania continued. “How do you communicate with his new agents, with the organization now, to find the right extension or the right trade? That's something that both sides will navigate. I expect him to have a robust market between now and the deadline.”

The Pelicans may have to compromise on their price tag in an Ingram trade given that he's ruled out indefinitely, via Charania. New Orleans has until 3 PM EST on February 6th to ship the Duke alum out before he likely walks in free agency.