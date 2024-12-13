The 2024-25 season could not be going any further from how the New Orleans Pelicans envisioned it would go entering the season. Ravaged by injuries once again, which has been the story for the team over the past five years, they have fallen off a cliff, bringing the rear in the Western Conference as they currently have a 5-20 record — the second-worst win-loss tally in the association — following their Thursday night loss to the Sacramento Kings.

Given how bad things have been going for them throughout the season thus far, there will be a temptation to hit the reset button in hopes of fashioning for themselves a much better future. It is becoming clear at this point that it is very difficult to rely on the likes of Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram as the team's best players given how much time they spend on the mend, and their issues are being compounded by the fact that Ingram is about to hit free agency and that the two sides appear to be far apart on a new contract.

Something has to give for the Pelicans, and perhaps when they decide to blow it up, a key member of their roster in Herb Jones becomes available for trade. And if Jones becomes available on the trade market, expect contending teams to be circling the Pelicans like vultures.

The Lakers are in desperate need of a defensive stopper at the point of attack, and Herb Jones provides exactly that. Jones is only making around $13 million this season, making it very easy for the Purple and Gold to match salaries with the Pelicans in a potential trade. However, the Lakers may have more pressing needs than to add the 26-year-old forward.

If anything, the Lakers need a major talent infusion, perhaps another All-Star scorer such as Zach LaVine, to help LeBron James and Anthony Davis shoulder the offensive workload. They are also in dire need of a quality center, as their frontcourt depth (Jaxson Hayes, Christian Koloko, Christian Wood) simply won't cut it. Jones will be a very nice get, but he seems to be more of a luxury piece, the finishing touch to an already-complete roster. And the Lakers don't have that at the moment.

All the good vibes surrounding the Pacers following the 2024-25 season are gone; Tyrese Haliburton's body language says it all as the Pacers weather the storm of a rough 10-15 start to the campaign. They continue to struggle on the defensive side of the ball, although they haven't been nearly as good on offense as they've been over the past few seasons to make up for it.

Now, while Herb Jones wouldn't be the panacea to their offensive struggles, he should be the perfect fifth starter for the Pacers — helping replace the production of the injured Aaron Nesmith and then some. While acquiring a backup big man is more pressing for the Pacers, Jones should finally help put an end to the defensive woes they've been having.

Nikola Jokic continues to be at his best, playing at an MVP level and stuffing the stat sheet on a nightly basis. But the Nuggets have not been as good as they've been in recent seasons. Heading into Friday, the Nuggets have a 12-10 record, and they don't look like a team that will seriously challenge for a championship considering Jamal Murray's struggles, the team's lack of spacing, and their unforgivable lack of depth.

Herb Jones makes sense as a target for the Nuggets even though he isn't exactly the most accurate shooter from distance. The Nuggets need wing depth badly, and Jones' $13 million salary won't be difficult for Denver to match. They may not have the assets, however, to snag Jones from the Pelicans, even though he would fit really well with the team.

Speaking of another team with an MVP-caliber player despite performing (a bit) below expectations, the Bucks are a team with laughable depth on the wings. Acquiring Herb Jones will be a game-changer; imagining a playoff starting five of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, Brook Lopez, and Khris Middleton alongside Jones makes the Bucks a frightening team to face.

Alas, the Bucks are a team that's currently above the second tax apron, and it is impossible for them to bring in Jones without giving up one of their core four. But if they can somehow find a way to duck the second tax apron (dumping Pat Connaughton's contract), then they might be in business — especially if they dangle their 2031 first-round pick.

If there's any team that would benefit the most from trading for Herb Jones, it's the team that currently has the best record in the NBA in the Cavs. One may argue that, if it ain't broke, they better not do anything to fix it. But Jones' skillset means that he fits seamlessly on any team, and he would be a major upgrade for the team as their best point of attack defender — making him the perfect fifth starter at small forward even with the impending return of Max Strus.

Once Isaac Okoro is eligible to be traded, the Cavs can build a package around him while dangling their 2031 first-round pick and a 2030 first-round pick swap.