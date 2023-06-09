The Detroit Pistons could target Portland Trail Blazers wing Jerami Grant and Brooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson as free agents, The Athletic's James Edwards reportedly said in a conversation with HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.

“For Detroit, arguably the biggest unrestricted name is Jerami Grant, who was a Piston a year ago,” Edwards said. “He's got a great relationship with (Pistons GM) Troy Weaver and loves the city of Detroit.”

Edwards said he believes the Pistons “have an idea if they can get him (Grant)” at this moment.

“I think Detroit targets Jerami and at least throws an offer sheet at Cam Johnson and goes after the two biggest ‘3-and-D' wings available,” he said.

Grant is a player who grew in Detroit. He averaged a career-best 22.3 points with the Pistons in 54 games in 2020-21.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Pistons entered this offseason “with the anticipation of trying to get” Grant, Edwards said.

“Whether or not that happens is up to Jerami,” Edwards said. “I think Portland should rebuild, but it doesn't seem like they will. I guess there's maybe a chance they have a change of heart and tear it down, and Portland is no longer interested. I'd be surprised if that happened.”

Detroit is looking to build a championship culture, evident in its hiring of former Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams. Williams took the Suns from the Western Conference's worst record to the NBA Finals in just two seasons.

Williams coached Johnson in Phoenix. He thrived in Williams' offensive system and could be a player the Pistons covet for their rebuild.