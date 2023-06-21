The Portland Blazers are running out of time to trade the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. There has been some speculation the Toronto Raptors could be a trade partner for Portland, but Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer reported that the Blazers don't want to trade their first-round pick for Pascal Siakam or OG Anunoby. Pascal Siakam's contract status appears to be an impediment to a deal getting done.

Siakam is owed $37.89 million in the 2023-2024 season before his contract ends and he hits free agency next summer. Sources suggested to The Action Network's Matt Moore that Siakam wouldn't assure the Blazers that he would re-sign in Portland. There are also rumors that the Blazers aren't positive that they'd want to sign Siakam to a max contract.

The Blazers would likely only trade the No. 3 pick for a player who Portland believes could compete for a championship alongside Damian Lillard. It sounds like the Blazers don't believe Siakam fits that description.

Siakam was an All-Star in 2020 and 2023. He's made an All-NBA Second Team and Third Team appearance during that time. Siakam averaged 24.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game last season.

Siakam was the second-leading scorer on the Raptors' 2019 championship team. Toronto hasn't been back to the Eastern Conference Finals since Kawhi Leonard left in the summer after leading the Raptors to the NBA Finals.

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo is reportedly being targeted by the Blazers with the No. 3 draft pick and other assets. The Heat are expected to laugh off any attempt to pry Adebayo from Miami.