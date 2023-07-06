Point guard is the Toronto Raptors' biggest need after losing Fred VanVleet in 2023 NBA free agency. The Raptors signed Dennis Schroder to play the position, but he's hardly a replacement for the 2022 All-Star. In its attempt to make up for the loss of Fred VanVleet, Toronto reportedly expressed interest in the best restricted free-agent guard still available.

The Raptors showed interest in Chicago Bulls' restricted free agent Ayo Dosunmu, according to Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer. It's unknown if Toronto will make Dosunmu an offer now that Schroder is signed to a two-year, $26 million contract. VanVleet left the Raptors to sign a whopping three-year, $130 million contract with the Houston Rockets.

At the start of 2023 NBA free agency, the Bulls were expected to re-sign both Dosunmu and Coby White in light of Lonzo Ball's chronic knee injury. Chicago brought White back on a three-year, $40 million contract.

There's been plenty of speculation about what the Raptors might do to replace VanVleet's production. Toronto's roster has taken a step back after failing to even reach the second round of the NBA Play-In Tournament. The Raptors have been linked to Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray, though such a trade would almost certainly require Toronto to move Pascal Siakam.

Dosunmu started 51 games for the Bulls in the 2022-2023 season. Chicago's guard averaged 8.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. Dosunmu shot 49.3% from the field and 31.2% from 3-point range. Just about all of his numbers were slightly down compared to his rookie campaign.

Dosunmu has missed just seven games in his two NBA seasons.

Schroder averaged 12.6 points and 4.5 assists for the Los Angeles Lakers last season.