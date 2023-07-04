The Toronto Raptors are one of the biggest losers at the start of 2023 NBA free agency. Fred VanVleet left the Raptors for a three-year, $130 million contract with the Houston Rockets. Toronto failed to adequately replace the point guard, leaving a glaring need at the position.

The Raptors have the rest of the offseason to replace VanVleet and upgrade the point guard position. With most of the top players in 2023 NBA free agency off the board, Toronto's latest solution doesn't inspire much confidence.

Dennis Schroder agreed to a two-year, $26 million contract with the Raptors. If Toronto's 2023 NBA season opener were scheduled for tomorrow, Schroder would seemingly be in line to be the Raptors' starting point guard.

VanVleet is not a perfect player. Far from it. It probably would've been a mistake for the Raptors to match the Rockets' offer. That doesn't change the fact that Schroder is a significant downgrade from VanVleet. Toronto must add a better point guard in free agency or through a trade if it hopes to be any kind of a threat in the Eastern Conference next season.

Schroder averaged 12.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game for the Los Angeles Lakers last season. The veteran has averaged more than 4.6 assists per game in just one of the last five seasons. VanVleet has averaged at least 6.3 assists in four straight years, finishing with a career-high 7.2 dimes per game test last season.

VanVleet has scored at least 19.3 points per game in three straight years. Schroder's scoring average has been falling since he dropped to 15.4 points per game in the 2020-2021 campaign.

There's also VanVleet's leadership, which can't be measured in stats, but the Raptors will surely miss.

How can the Raptors fill their biggest need? A trade seems to be the only logical route.

All of the starting-caliber players who were in free agency are long gone. Ayo Dosunmu is the best point guard that is still without a contract. Dosunmu is only 23 years old and a strong defender. His averages of 8.6 points, 2.6 assists and 31.2% shooting from 3-point range were all a step back from his 2021-2022 rookie campaign. The Chicago Bulls are expected to re-sign Dosunmu, who is a restricted free agent.

Maybe the Raptors could consider trying to trade for Damian Lillard. It was only four years ago that Toronto traded for another superstar who asked to be dealt to another destination. The end result was the Raptors winning their first championship in franchise history.

A trade for Lillard, however, likely wouldn't turn Toronto into a championship contender in the way that the Kawhi Leonard trade did. The Raptors might also be forced to give up Scottie Barnes in exchange for Lillard. That could be a non-starter for Raptors President Masai Ujiri.

Barnes could potentially see extended minutes at point guard next season.

Dejounte Murray might be the Raptors' most realistic trade target at point guard. The Atlanta Hawks are fixated on Pascal Siakiam, according to ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel. The Hawks have been willing to discuss Murray in trade talks. Murray has emerged as a possible target in Toronto's discussions with Atlanta, sources told Siegel.

The Raptors don't seem eager to trade Siakam. Swapping Siakam for Murray and even another player might not upgrade Toronto's roster. The Hawks are reportedly willing to have trade conversations about every player except for Trae Young.

Toronto has to make some kind of a radical change this offseason. The team wasn't good enough to make the second round of the 2023 NBA Play-In Tournament, and the roster has only gotten worse since VanVleet's departure.

It's time to either shake things up with a trade for an All-Star or move Siakam to kickstart a rebuild.