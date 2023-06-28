The immediate futures of Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan with the Chicago Bulls remain very much uncertain. That doesn't appear to be the case when it comes to the Bulls' backup guards. In light of Lonzo Ball's knee injury, Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu are expected to re-sign with Chicago, according to Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer. Patrick Beverley might also play another season in the Windy City.

Coby White is headed for restricted free agency along with Dosunmu. The Bulls can match any offer sheet that the young guards might sign with another team. Beverley is an unrestricted free agent, making him more likely to leave. The veteran has received interest this summer from playoff contenders, Fischer reports.

Bulls Executive Vice President Artūras Karnišovas told reporters that he expects Ball to miss the entire 2023-2024 NBA season. Since joining Chicago two summers ago, Ball has only played 35 games because of knee injuries.

White has played more than 60 games every season since the Bulls made him the No. 7 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. White averaged a career-low 9.7 points per game last season. He averaged at least 12.7 points in each of his first three years in the NBA.

Dosunmu has averaged 8.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game in two seasons with the Bulls.

Although his stats in Chicago weren't exactly impressive, the team gave Beverley plenty of credit for helping it reach the NBA Play-In Tournament. Beverley averaged 5.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 steals in 22 games with the Bulls. He signed with Chicago after the trade deadline.