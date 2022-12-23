By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner continues to be one of the most sought-after names in the trade market. The Los Angeles Lakers have long been linked to a swoop for the 6-foot-11 center. However, it seems that LeBron James and Co. have some competition on their hands with the Toronto Raptors now emerging as another suitor for Turner.

NBA guru Shams Charania recently dropped some new intel on Turner’s future in Indiana. According to the renowned league insider, the Pacers are still inclined to the possibility of parting ways with Turner, with the Lakers and the Raptors emerging as frontrunners to land the 26-year-old:

“The Pacers are expected to continue to have an open mindset regarding the trade market and are not ruling out anything as part of their direction. The Lakers and Raptors are among the teams that have shown interest in Turner in recent months, according to league sources,” wrote Shams.

Charania did not indicate what the Lakers or the Raptors intend to offer in exchange for Myles Turner, but you can be sure that the Pacers will not be letting him go for cheap. Indiana continues to have playoff aspirations this season which means that they will likely require assets that they deem valuable in the short term. The Pacers also know how much value Turner holds in the market, so it wouldn’t be surprising if they also demand some form of draft capital in the deal as well.

Myles Turner could finally be on the move in the coming weeks/months, and it now seems that it has become a two-horse race between the Lakers and the Raptors.