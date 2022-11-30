Published November 30, 2022

By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The Indiana Pacers are looking to prove the basketball world wrong. So far, they’re doing it. Tyrese Haliburton is blossoming into an All-Star and other guys like Myles Turner, Bennedict Mathurin and Buddy Hield are giving him the scoring threats he needs to succeed.

All the buzz around Turner, though, is whether or not he will get traded. The veteran center, who is on an expiring contract, has been a trade target for years. Both the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers have been linked to him. However, he said that he is tuning out that noise and focusing on what he has to do with the Pacers. According to Law Murray of The Athletic.

“Nothing changes,” Myles Turner said, via The Athletic. “Just go out there and focus on getting wins for this team. That’s just where my focus lies. You can’t pay attention to outside noise…doesn’t change anything, bro. All I can do is go out there and play my game.”

In games this season, Turner is averaging 18.0 points and 8.5 rebounds per game while shooting 54.4 percent from the field and 39.7 percent from deep, all of which are career-highs, as well as 2.6 blocks. His defense and scoring presence at the center spot makes him a key part of the Pacers. The team is still in a rebuilding phase, so he will still be a potential trade target for many playoff teams.

If the Pacers are one of those playoff teams, though, Turner seems very happy to just stay put. He is one of their leading scorers and their defensive anchor. All that chatter about trades may end up being all for naught.