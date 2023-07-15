The Toronto Raptors aren't finished adding more depth to their roster this free agency after their signing of Dennis Schroder to a two-year, $26 million deal on last month.

Aside from Schroder, Toronto supposedly looking for another piece to bolster their backcourt.

“Toronto is also considering adding another point guard in free agency,” per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

This rumor comes after the Raptors went just 41-41 in the 2022-2023 season and failed to make the playoffs after making the play-in tournament. For the Raptors to emerge as serious contenders again, they definitely needed some roster upgrades.

Schroder is now a 10-year veteran in the NBA, so it makes sense that the team may also want to add a younger point guard to go along with the addition of Schroder. After spending his first five seasons with the Atlanta Hawks, Schroder is now on his fifth team in five years, having played on three different teams in just the year of 2022. While Schroder previously chose to join the Los Angeles Lakers for a second time ahead of the 2022-2023 season instead of the Raptors, he now joins the team in Toronto.

This situation also comes amid rumors that the Raptors could soon be trading star forward Pascal Siakam, who helped the Raptors win a championship in 2019. Siakam's contract is up next year, so many suspect he will be traded prior to that. With Siakam possibly on the move, it only makes sense that the Raptors hope to acquire another player to add to their star power.