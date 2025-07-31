Stefon Diggs has never been short on talent or headlines. But as he embarks on his 11th NFL season and Adam's first with the New England Patriots, the veteran wideout finds himself in pursuit of something bigger than just receptions and touchdowns. During a recent appearance on Up & Adams with Kay Adams, Diggs reacted to being just 72 receptions away from surpassing Antonio Brown for a spot in the top 25 on the NFL’s all-time receptions list.

“It’s very obtainable,” Diggs grinned. “I’m going to have to make some calls!”

72 receptions away from cracking the Top 25 in all-time receptions? Stefon Diggs says he might have to make some calls 📱👀@heykayadams | @Patriots #NEPats pic.twitter.com/WELyua6Qtd — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) July 30, 2025

While Diggs was quick to credit Brown’s dominance, calling his stretch of seasons “insane” and “a blessing” to match, his milestone pursuit also reflects a larger narrative. Diggs is now expected to be more than just a top-tier playmaker. He’s tasked with being a tone-setter for a Patriots team amid a rebuild.

Stefon Diggs could be what the Patriots need to turn things around on offense

After a rocky end to his time in Houston and a chaotic departure from Buffalo before that, New England is banking on Diggs not just to produce, but to lead. That’s especially critical alongside quarterback Drake Maye, who’s looking to build a foundation after being drafted No. 3 overall. Maye called Diggs’ presence “different,” praising his veteran savvy and deep route tree knowledge.

Still, questions remain. Diggs’ early exit from a Carolina bonding trip, where Maye and offensive leaders hoped to solidify team chemistry, raised eyebrows inside the building. For a franchise emphasizing culture and accountability, the optics weren’t ideal.

Yet, inside the locker room, Diggs appears to be making progress. He's embraced mentorship. He's coined nicknames for his younger teammates and emphasized mutual trust.

“They trust me,” Diggs said. “They apply what I teach. It works.”

As he inches closer to passing Brown in the record books, the real measure of Diggs’ Patriots tenure may be less about legacy and more about leadership. The catches may define his career. But in New England, how he connects might define his future.