One team that should play a huge role in how the 2023-24 season shakes up is the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors, at the moment, are caught in between two minds. They are trying to remain competitive next season, all the while developing some of their prized youngsters, such as Scottie Barnes. Nevertheless, there remains a possibility that the Raptors finally bite the bullet and trade away some of their best players, including Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby, for a huge return.

This offseason, reports have come out that teams such as the Indiana Pacers and Atlanta Hawks have engaged the Raptors on trade talks for Siakam. But according to the rumor mill, those are not the only teams that could plausibly trade for the All-Star forward.

According to Matt Moore of Action Network, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Philadelphia 76ers have emerged as potential landing spots for Pascal Siakam in case the Raptors decide to trade the 29-year old power forward away.

“There was a lot of chuckling when I brought up reporting out of Toronto that the Raptors were exploring deals for Pascal Siakam. […] Nevertheless, the Hawks, Thunder, and Sixers (in a multi-team trade) were among those mentioned as possible landing spots if Toronto does actually move the All-NBA forward,” Moore wrote.

Those teams are certainly interesting plausible destinations for Pascal Siakam. But will the Thunder or Sixers have the pieces the Raptors are looking for in such a deal?

In terms of draft assets, barely any other team in the NBA can beat out the Thunder. But it's fair to wonder just how much OKC would be willing to give up given how much belief they have in their young core. One would think that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren will be untouchable in all trade talks with the Raptors.

On the contrary, the Sixers do not have too many assets that'll be of interest to the Raptors. The Sixers have held Tyrese Maxey out of Damian Lillard talks, so one would think he won't be available for Pascal Siakam. They also don't have the deepest collection of first-round selections.

Still, it'll be interesting to see if any team manages to match the Raptors' hefty asking price.