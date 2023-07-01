Dennis Schroder made a whole lot of money on Friday night. He didn't exactly make up for the $84 million he turned down a few years back, but the fact that he bagged a $26 million, two-year deal with the Toronto Raptors is still a big W for the German veteran.

Schroder has to be hyped with this development. In fact, the 29-year-old quickly took to Twitter to share his immediate reaction to making the big move to Toronto:

TORONTO RAPTORS! 🔥💯 — Dennis Schröder (@DS17_FG) July 1, 2023

That's as straightforward a reaction as you can get, but the fact that he typed his new team's name in all capital letters, combined with the fire and the 100 emojis undoubtedly means that he's hyped to be joining the Raptors. I mean, you probably would be too after securing $13 million a year. That's an absolute far cry from the $1.8 million he pocketed from the Los Angeles Lakers last season.

Dennis Schroder is the perfect example of bouncing back from adversity. The 6-foot-3 combo guard got absolutely clowned when his decision to turn down an $84 million offer from the Lakers a few years ago backfired. He bet on himself that year, but sadly, it just didn't work out.

Schroder's fall from grace was astonishing and a lesser man would have probably given up at that point. Well, that wasn't in the books for Dennis Schroder. He won't reach the same heights he would have if he put pen to paper on that $84 million contract, but it is clear that he's come back from that loss with a vengeance.