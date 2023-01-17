The Toronto Raptors have always been capable of playing above expectations, as evidenced by their stellar 2019-20 performance following the departure of Kawhi Leonard and their surprising 48-win campaign last season after bottoming out in 2021. However, the Raptors just have not been able to rekindle the same magic they conjured last season, as they currently have a 20-24 record even after their Monday night overtime win against the New York Knicks.

One chief culprit behind their struggles this season is their lack of reliable three-point shooting, which head coach Nick Nurse even asserted to be a major detriment to the team’s transition defense. The Raptors rank 28th in the entire league in total made threes on the season. And to make matters worse, they only shoot 32.9 percent from deep as a unit, also “good” for third-worst in the entire association. However, the lack of outside marksmanship hasn’t been the Raptors’ biggest shortcoming this season.

The Raptors allow their opponents to shoot 48.9 percent from the field – third-worst in the entire NBA once more. In particular, they allow the fifth-worst shooting percentage from deep, which offsets their frantic, league-best ability to force turnovers. To top it all off, they rank dead last in the league in defensive rebounding.

Toronto’s roster construction has been a point of contention among pundits, as the lack of a quality, true center on the roster as well as guard depth behind Fred VanVleet has led to a bit of a roster imbalance that has caused them to perform at a level lesser than sum of their parts. But with the trade deadline fast approaching, the Raptors still have time to try and find a remedy as they try to claw back into a play-in spot.

These are three players the Raptors could dangle for the betterment of the franchise’s long-term prospects.

Fred VanVleet

Fred VanVleet, the undrafted guard out of Wichita State, has been an instrumental part of the Raptors since his emergence as a quality bench piece in 2017. He played a huge part in their 2019 championship run, as he was crucial in at least making Stephen Curry’s life on offense more miserable during that series. And following the departure of Kawhi Leonard, he took his game to another level, culminating in an All-Star appearance in 2022.

However, time appears to be running low on VanVleet’s stay in the North.

Plenty expect the 28-year old point guard not to opt into his player option for next season, which would then make him an unrestricted free agent. Thus, it may be for the Raptors’ best if they cash in on an impending free agent as a trade asset.

Nevertheless, some may be wary of Fred VanVleet’s glaring problem with inconsistency, perhaps as a result of his bouts with back injuries. In 35 games this season, VanVleet has seen his shooting efficiency from the field and from downtown plummet, his scoring numbers suffering as a result. He is just as capable of dropping a 1-9 stinker as well as a 33-point night much like he did against the Knicks in their Monday night OT victory.

Still, other teams would be hard-pressed to find someone available on the trade market who could be as impactful as VanVleet. He should still fetch a decent return in a trade should the Raptors decide to pursue that route.

OG Anunoby is another marquee name that the Raptors could trade away, but his contract runs until at least the end of the 2023-24 season (with a player option for 24-25), making a trade less urgent of a task.

Gary Trent Jr.

The Raptors have struggled mightily from beyond the arc, so trading away Trent – one of their best sharpshooters – seems to be counterintuitive. Nonetheless, Trent, much like VanVleet, has a player option for next season at $18.56 million. Time and time again, teams have paid a hefty sum for sharpshooters in free agency. Duncan Robinson, Evan Fournier and Joe Harris’ contracts come to mind. Thus, it might make sense for Trent to test the free agency waters.

With that said, a Gary Trent Jr. trade may also be what’s best for the Raptors’ long-term interest.

His three-point shooting, much like his teammates’, has taken a dip this season, but he’s a career 38.3 percent three-point shooter at huge volume, making him an enticing asset for contending teams. Only 23, Trent still has considerable room to expand his game beyond scoring and steals. His coveted skillset along with his considerable potential should then drive a bidding war and net the Raptors a solid trade return.

Thaddeus Young

Toronto paid a hefty price when they acquired Thaddeus Young last season, as they relinquished a 2022 first-round pick that ended up being Malaki Branham in exchange for his services. It’s safe to say that that trade hasn’t worked out as well as the Raptors hoped.

Young is only playing 16.5 minutes a night this season, not the kind of return one might expect from a player acquired for a first-rounder. Nevertheless, if the Raptors decide to sell, Young could be one piece that draws interest from playoff-caliber teams. A nifty passer and underrated defender, Young could be of help to a team in dire need of frontcourt depth.