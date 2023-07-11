Rumors throughout the NBA offseason have been circling the Toronto Raptors and a potential trade of star Pascal Siakam. However, recent speculation suggests that the Raptors aren't actually too keen on trading their star, reports ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel.

“The Raptors, however, league sources told ClutchPoints, are not necessarily sold on the idea of trading their star big man right now. If a deal were to happen, the Raptors are looking to bring back young talents who can play alongside the likes of O.G. Anunoby and Barnes moving forward. Every team in the league covets first-round draft picks, but Toronto is not looking to rebuild whatsoever. This is where things have not balanced for Toronto, as trading Siakam may not ultimately make them better.”

After losing Fred VanVleet to the Houston Rockets in NBA free agency, a trade of Pascal Siakam would not come as much of a surprise from the Raptors. Nonetheless, the prevailing sentiment might be that Siakam would not be able to land them the desired assets that would make a rebuild more appealing.

Albeit losing VanVleet, the Raptors were able to retain Gary Trent Jr who opted in to his player option; they still have Siakam and the rest of their roster from last year, including the addition of free agent signing Dennis Schroder and the No. 13 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Gradey Dick. Overall, everything indicates that the Raptors brass believe this team can still compete with Siakam next year.

Rumors will continue to swirl until the NBA offseason comes to a close, but as of right now, expect Pascal Siakam to be on the Raptors for the 2023-2024 campaign.