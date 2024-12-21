The Toronto Raptors are mired in a rebuild with several players on their roster that could potentially be shipped out in a trade by the deadline; players that would benefit contending teams. But just because they are rebuilding, doesn't necessarily mean that they won't look to add impact talent. In fact, the Raptors could end up being buyers on the trade market leading up to the deadline, as per ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel.

With the New Orleans Pelicans decimated by injuries and potentially looking to blow things up, Siegel reports that the Raptors could look at CJ McCollum as a potential target on the trade market. He would come in as a strong veteran mentor to their young core that includes Scottie Barnes, Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett.

As far as players that could be outgoing in a trade, Kelly Olynyk, Bruce Brown and Davion Mitchell are names that have come up as possibly being moved before the deadline. Siegel reports that while the Raptors are certainly in position to be sellers, and most likely will be, they could look to pull off a big move via trade with McCollum or Brandon Ingram being targets. Should the Denver Nuggets look to move Michael Porter Jr., the Raptors could look to acquire him as well.

Last season, when the Raptors traded Pascal Siakam, that signaled the franchise's shift to a rebuild Currently, Chris Boucher is the only remaining player left from the 2019 championship team.

The Raptors are currently 7-21 and in second to last behind only the Washington Wizards in the Eastern Conference standings. They are 3-7 in their last ten games and have lost six straight. They would be in line for a potentially high draft pick in what's expected to be a strong 2025 NBA Draft.

In the days leading up to the trade deadline, the Raptors will certainly be a team to keep an eye on.