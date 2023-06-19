Rumors around the NBA are swirling about what the Toronto Raptors are going to do to salvage their main core. This would include trying to re-sign Fred VanVleet in NBA free agency and holding onto Pascal Siakam, to which sources around the NBA believe is the priority, reports SportsNet's Michael Grange.

“What I’m hearing now is they’re not going to trade from their core,” said one league source.

Not only do the NBA rumors suggest that the Raptors are not going to trade anyone, but that they have full intentions of trying to contend with this core.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if they run it back. There is a lot of holding and waiting going on.”

For Raptors fans this could be good or bad news. Both Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam were pivotal pieces on the 2019 NBA Finals champions; it is uncertain if these guys are talented enough to go win another NBA Finals without a star like Kawhi Leonard helping out.

In terms of the feasibility of retaining this core, the first chip will likely fall with Fred VanVleet in NBA free agency. If VanVleet opts to sign elsewhere, the Raptors could easily decide to blow it up and trade Pascal Siakam and a key guy like OG Anunoby as well. VanVleet is rumored to be commanding $30m annually in free agency, so it will be interesting to see if the Raptors are willing to give him that much money.

For now, all fingers point to the Raptors trying to keep both Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam. However, if the chips fall elsewhere, don't be surprised to see a full rebuild in Toronto.