Fred VanVleet made a major decision on Monday as he turned down his $22.8 million player option with the Toronto Raptors, which means the guard will become a free agent this summer. While there is a belief he could sign elsewhere after spending his entire career north of the border, the sportsbooks appear to believe FVV will re-sign with the Raptors.

Odds via Odds Shark:

Fred VanVleet next team odds: Toronto Raptors -125

Houston Rockets +700

Phoenix Suns +700

Orlando Magic +850

Philadelphia 76ers +900

Los Angeles Lakers +1000

Los Angeles Clippers +1800

Portland Trail Blazers +2000

Dallas Mavericks +2200

Minnesota Timberwolves +2200 — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) June 12, 2023

Toronto is a heavy favorite at -125 to retain their point guard. If he does stay, it does signal that Masai Ujiri and the Raptors front office are still going to try and be competitive in the Eastern Conference.

The Houston Rockets are the runners-up to land VanVleet, which is rather interesting. They've been linked to a James Harden reunion for months now and a report just came out stating the team could target Kyrie Irving if The Beard decides to stay in Philadelphia. Now, you can add VanVleet to the list. Even if the Rockets managed to add him to the fold though, they're still a ways off contending in the West.

The Phoenix Suns also sit at +700 odds and could be a legitimate destination for Fred VanVleet. Chris Paul looks to be on his way out and what better replacement than a young, versatile guard like FVV to pair with Devin Booker and Kevin Durant? Plus, the former Wichita State standout has a championship pedigree.

Also mentioned are the Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers, and Los Angeles Lakers. There is no question a plethora of organizations will be trying to bring in the one-time All-Star, who is a very good player with no shortage of experience.