According to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, the Cleveland Cavaliers viewed the Toronto Raptors as their biggest competition in trade discussions for De’Andre Hunter before ultimately acquiring the forward at the trade deadline.

Fischer reported that league sources indicated the Raptors and Hawks had engaged in trade discussions about Hunter dating back to the 2023 NBA Draft, around the same time Atlanta was aggressively pursuing Pascal Siakam. Meanwhile, the New Orleans Pelicans and Hawks were separately exploring a trade framework that could have sent Brandon Ingram to Atlanta and Hunter to New Orleans.

Sources told Fischer that the Hawks had interest in acquiring Ingram, potentially moving center Clint Capela as part of a trade package. Atlanta viewed Ingram as an appealing target in an exchange for Hunter, but ultimately, the deal did not materialize.

De'Andre Hunter's breakout boosts Cavaliers as Raptors pivot to Brandon Ingram

Hunter, 27, has taken a significant step forward this season, averaging a career-high 18.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game while shooting 46.1% from the field and 39.8% from three-point range. His improved offensive production made him a coveted trade asset for multiple teams leading up to the deadline.

The Cavaliers, who lead the Eastern Conference with a 43-10 record, secured Hunter in a trade with the Hawks. In exchange, Atlanta received guard Caris LeVert, forward Georges Niang, three second-round picks, and two pick swaps. The move strengthened Cleveland’s perimeter defense and provided additional scoring depth as they prepare for a deep playoff run.

The Raptors, meanwhile, pivoted to a different trade route, eventually acquiring Ingram from the Pelicans. Toronto sent Bruce Brown and Kelly Olynyk to New Orleans as part of the deal. Ingram, 27, is averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game while shooting 46.5% from the field and 37.4% from three this season. Shortly after the trade, he agreed to a three-year, $120 million contract extension, securing his long-term future with the Raptors.

Toronto had been actively seeking value in return for expiring contracts, including Brown and Davion Mitchell. Brown, who was a key part of the Siakam trade to Indiana in January, was flipped to the Pelicans, while Mitchell was later moved to the Miami Heat in exchange for a second-round pick.

The Raptors currently hold a 17-37 record, sitting 13th in the Eastern Conference. Although they missed out on Hunter, their acquisition of Ingram reflects the franchise’s effort to build around Scottie Barnes while remaining competitive. With Hunter now in Cleveland, Toronto will face him on Wednesday night as part of a Cavaliers team that has emerged as a legitimate contender this season.