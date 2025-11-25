Brandon Ingram seems to be the missing piece the Toronto Raptors needed to take the next step in their contending journey. After winning 25 and 30 games, respectively, over the past two seasons, the Ingram-led Raptors have been cruising to start the 2025-26 season. On Monday night, they took a 110-99 win over a fellow Eastern Conference contender in the Cleveland Cavaliers to move to 13-5 on the year — coming to within two wins away from reaching the halfway mark of their total wins last season.

Ingram has been quite the addition for the Raptors, as he's given them a go-to scoring option on the wing who can get his shot off at any given moment. This is a valuable skillset to have for go-to scorers on the perimeter; RJ Barrett is at his best when he's driving headfirst towards the basket, while Scottie Barnes is a post-up brute at heart.

One such weapon that's made Ingram so unstoppable, particularly on Monday night, is his brilliant use of the head fake. And after the Raptors' win on Monday, Ingram revealed that he is taking inspiration from the late great Kobe Bryant in his use of spectacular footwork and deception.

“Kobe [influenced me.] I don't pumpfake four times like he did, but I know when an aggressive defender is guarding me and using his hands and just trying to be handsy. I just kinda know when to use it,” Ingram said, via the official NBA account on X (formerly Twitter).

The Raptors are on a roll, and with Ingram's scoring prowess taking another leap, it will be hard to stop their ascent.

Brandon Ingram brings balance to the Raptors roster

In today's NBA, having someone who can create his shot regardless of how a possession is going is invaluable. This is what makes the likes of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokic, and Luka Doncic so unstoppable. Now, Ingram is not in the same level as those players, but he brings a similar skillset of being able to create shots and having the ability to drill those difficult shots he creates.

Ingram's arrival has brought a greater sense of balance into the Raptors' roster, and it's resulting in wins.