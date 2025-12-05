LeBron James had fans on the edge of their seats as the Los Angeles Lakers battled against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday. But it was not because of his usual clutch performances.

James has set numerous records in his illustrious career, and one of his most impressive feats is his streak of scoring at least 10 points, which began in 2007. For perspective, Dalton Knecht was only six years old at that time.

Unfortunately, the streak came to an end at 1,297 games versus the Raptors, as James only managed eight points on 4-of-17 shooting. The Lakers, however, won, 123-120, after Rui Hachimura sank the game-winning three-pointer. James made the assist.

James' anemic performance in the first half was a foreshadowing that the streak would end, as he only scored four points on 2-of-9 shooting. It tied his lowest output in the opening half against the Raptors.

He became more aggressive in finding his rhythm in the second half, but his struggles from the field continued. He is coming off a 10-point outing in their loss to the Phoenix Suns, 125-108, on Monday.

There's also a tinge of irony that James' streak ended in Toronto, a city he has repeatedly tormented in the playoffs.

The NBA's all-time scoring leader had a chance to reach 10 points and be the hero as well, but he decided to make the right play and passed the ball to Hachimura. It was the ultimate sacrifice.

But with his unparalleled longevity, James' record won't be beaten any time soon.