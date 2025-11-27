The Toronto Raptors suffered a major blow during their game against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday after Gradey Dick suffered a head injury. Dick was being checked for a possible concussion, and was ruled out for the rest of the game, as per ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel. The injury occurred after Dick went up to grab a rebound, and ended up landing awkwardly on the court as he fell and hit the back of his head. The Raptors are in the midst of one of their better seasons in quite some time. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Dick is sure to miss some games as he will undoubtedly be placed in league concussion protocol. Any missed time after that depends on the severity of the injury.

The No. 13 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Dick has become one of the Raptors’ most consistent players albeit his availability over the past two seasons. He only suited up in 54 games last year as he dealt with a knee injury. During his rookie season in 2023-24, Dick played some games with the Raptors 905 in the G League, and appeared in 60 games total.

Coming into Wednesday’s game against the Pacers, Dick had suited up in 18 games for the Raptors so far at a little over 16 minutes per game. He had been averaging 7.2 points and 1.9 rebounds with splits of 41 percent shooting from the field, 32.8 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 85.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Before exiting the game against the Pacers, Dick had three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one blocked shots in seven minutes of play.