The Golden State Warriors never truly looked like a team capable of making a championship run this season, and their struggle-filled season was put to an end by the Sacramento Kings in the Play-In Tournament on Tuesday night. Now they head into an offseason where there are tons of questions that need to be answered, chief among them being the future of Draymond Green.
While Green remains a vital piece of the Warriors operation on the court (8.6 PPG, 7.2 RPG, 6 APG, 49.7 FG%), he's caused quite a few problems as of late, and he's beginning to wear on folks within the organization. For that main reason, Golden State could end up trying to find a way to trade Green this offseason, even if there may be some roadblocks that make it tougher for them to do than they would like.
“They have a decision to make on Green, whose volatility has worn on several within the organization, sources said. But everyone within the team understands how good Green still is — one of the league's best defenders, and an orchestrator of the Golden State motion offense who enjoys rare chemistry with Curry. Finding a team willing to trade significant future assets for Green would be tricky; he is owed $77 million over the next three seasons, and the rest of the league has watched the chaos of the past 24 months.” – Zach Lowe, ESPN
What should the Warriors do with Draymond Green?
The Warriors are in a tough spot with Green. On one hand, he's remained productive for them, and they will have a chance to win anytime he takes the court alongside Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. But Green also got himself suspended twice this season (one being an indefinite suspension) for actions on the court, and his decision to continue getting in trouble at the expense of his own team has become a big problem for Golden State.
Moving on from Green, though, wouldn't be that easy, though. For starters, he has a history with the team, so moving on from him is immediately going to be very difficult to do. But beyond that, he also has a pretty big contract that teams will be wary of, especially considering all the drama he caused this past season.
Whatever the case may be, Golden State has to make some changes this offseason if they want to get themselves back on track and salvage the final few years of Curry's career. Unfortunately, moving on from Green may just be one of the moves the team decides they have to make, and one of the biggest storylines heading into the offseason will be whether or not the legendary Warriors' time with the team has come to an end.