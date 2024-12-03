The Houston Rockets have arrived; after starting to put the league on notice last season en route to finishing with a .500 record (41-41), the Rockets have been one of the best teams in the association to start the 2024-25 campaign. Fresh off a rousing win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night, the Rockets currently boast a 15-6 record that currently has them at second in the Western Conference standings.

After all the noise surrounding the Rockets' potential movement in the trade market, with the likes of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Jimmy Butler being linked to Houston, they have shown in the early goings of the season that they have what it takes to be a legitimate contender as presently constructed. But according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, “there’s skepticism from NBA executives around the league that Houston won’t look to acquire a big-name star at some point.”

In fact, Scotto wrote that “the Rockets have even more flexibility as they decide who will remain a part of their young core looking ahead” due to their torrid start to the season. And at this point, it's looking more and more clear who the core pieces will be for Houston moving forward.

Alperen Sengun continues to be a force at the center of everything the Rockets do on offense, and Sengun has actually done a good job at improving his defense; it's no coincidence that the Rockets own the second-best defense in the association in terms of points allowed per 100 possessions.

Amen Thompson and Tari Eason profile as future starting-caliber players with room to grow perhaps into All-Stars in the future. Their defense on the wings makes them the perfect fit alongside Sengun.

That leaves Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr. as potential trade candidates in the future, but the Rockets aren't in any sort of a rush anyway considering their incredible play as of late.

Will the Rockets trade away Jalen Green?

Jalen Green is a valued member of the Rockets' young core, that much is certain. But the Rockets have also been giving Green a short leash. Ime Udoka has tended to bench Green whenever he needs more defense and work rate on the court, and it's not like Green has been consistent enough on offense to warrant overlooking his lapses on the defensive end.

However, according to ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel, the Rockets “have long believed in Green and his potential” and his three-year, $106 million extension reflects that. They will give Green as many chances as possible to reach what the Rockets believe is an All-Star level ceiling, so it's looking like he's safe from trade talks — for now.