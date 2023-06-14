Rumors are swirling around the NBA that the New Orleans Pelicans are floating Zion Williamson in trade discussions to move up into the top of the 2023 NBA Draft. The Charlotte Hornets were the first team to be rumored in possible trade scenarios, but now the Houston Rockets have entered the fold for Zion Williamson as well, reports Game 7's Charles Kruger.

“The name Zion Williamson has come up as a potential trade target for Houston. The Rockets hold the No. 4 pick in the draft, are already one of the youngest teams in the league and are potentially interested in moving the pick for a win-now player (or players).”

Quite the intriguing report, one that coincides with all of the rumors that the Pelicans are shopping Zion Williamson around the NBA. Given his injury woes and the recent drama off of the court, it really comes as no surprise that the Pelicans might be trying to move on from Williamson.

There is no one around the NBA that doubts the talent that Zion Williamson possesses. However, in four years in the NBA, he has only played more than 30 games once, and now injuries aren't the only concern with Williamson. Recent drama regarding his activity with women off of the court caused quite the stir on social media, another storyline outside of basketball that the Pelicans couldn't have been too pleased with.

In the end, a trade of Williamson at still such a young age looks to be pretty far off right now. However, if the Rockets put together the right trade offer, there is a chance that Zion Williamson will see his New Orleans Pelicans tenure come to an abrupt end.