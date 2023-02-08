The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly in discussions with the Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves on a three-team deal that would send Russell Westbrook to Salt Lake City while D’Angelo Russell reunites with LA. However, according to Woj, the Timberwolves aren’t totally set on this blockbuster yet.

Minny is still in conversations with other teams regarding a D-Lo trade and evidently wants the best package with the most draft assets:

“Three-team trade is largely hinging on how Minnesota values D’Angelo Russell in potential deal and their return of draft assets. Lakers and Jazz have significant deal structure in place, but Minnesota has been engaged elsewhere on Russell too.”

Earlier reports indicated the Timberwolves would get picks and Mike Conley from the Jazz, while Russell Westbrook and a first-rounder go to Utah. For the Lakers, they could undoubtedly use a player like D-Lo, who would give them more shooting, overall scoring, and playmaking.

Plus, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt are being discussed as pieces that go to Los Angeles, too. If Rob Pelinka and the front office make this happen, it would definitely make up for missing out on a Kyrie Irving trade. All three players can make an immediate impact alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. When it comes to Westbrook, he’s likely to be bought out by Utah if he does get moved.

Russell is averaging 17.9 points, 6.3 assists, and 3.1 rebounds on 39% shooting from deep in 54 games in 2022-23. His name has been popping up in trade rumors for several months now as well.