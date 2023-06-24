James Harden's free agency remains one of, if not the most pressing matter in the Philadelphia 76ers' offseason. Harden, for all his faults, remains one of the best playmakers in the NBA today. Losing him for nothing — perhaps to the Houston Rockets — would make it difficult for the Sixers to continue building around reigning MVP Joel Embiid.

In recent weeks, however, it seems like the Sixers' chances of keeping Harden in the City of Brotherly Love have increased, as reports have surfaced that The Beard's camp may just be using the Rockets rumor as leverage so he could receive as huge of a contract as he could from Philly. But that does not mean that talks between the two parties are getting any easier.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN in an appearance on SportsCenter, there remains one big ordeal in the Sixers' bid to keep James Harden in town.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“It’ll be a negotiation. It’s probably not gonna be just a traditional full, max long-term deal that’s he’s been able to command throughout his career,” Wojnarowski said, via Philly Sixers Galaxy on Twitter.

The Sixers' cautiousness when it comes to giving James Harden a max deal isn't too hard to understand. Harden is 33 years old, and he's dealt with his fair share of injury woes over the past few seasons. Moreover, as elite of a player as he remains when playing at his best, he has become more inconsistent as injuries and aging combine to sap him of his athleticism.

In the end, a return to the Sixers still remains the most logical outcome for either party. It'll be interesting to see, however, which side budges first in these negotiations.