One of the most prized free agents this summer is James Harden. The guard is reportedly torn between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Houston Rockets. The Sixers would love to retain him, but it's unknown if that is possible at this point.

As of right now though, there are just three organizations who are expected to sign Harden in the coming months, according to BetOnline. The Rockets are actually the favorite at -110 odds, followed by Philadelphia (+110) and the Phoenix Suns (+500).

Harden joining the Rockets doesn't seem to make a whole lot of sense if he's looking to finally win a title. The club isn't exactly built to contend at the moment. Just adding The Beard isn't enough to make them a legitimate force in the Western Conference. Sure, the likes of Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun are intriguing talents, but they don't move the needle. The only appeal for Harden is reuniting with his former team and less taxes down in Texas.

Staying with the Sixers meanwhile only makes sense. Philadelphia just fired Doc Rivers partly because of Harden's indifferences with the head coach. They clearly want to keep him happy. Plus, Harden's relationship with Daryl Morey remains strong and he showed that he can play great with Joel Embiid.

Lastly, the Suns are an intriguing suitor. They're widely expected to waive Chris Paul, which means a new point guard could be needed. He's already got chemistry with Kevin Durant and would likely pair well with Devin Booker, too. However, it's clear James Harden wants to be the main man again. That wouldn't happen in the desert.

It will be very interesting to see where James Harden ends up.