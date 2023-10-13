The Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Clippers reportedly continue to be in an impasse on a potential trade for James Harden. The Sixers are trying to extract all the assets they could from the Clippers, but LA is reportedly hesitant to put their best foot forward given that they're the only team that's legitimately in on The Beard. Thus, it continues to be a leverage staredown contest, with the Sixers looking to stand their ground and hold onto Harden even with the start of the season beckoning.

Even then, it's clear that Harden's Sixers departure is a mere inevitability, given how many bridges he has burned with the organization. Nevertheless, the Sixers are not budging, as, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the team is looking to flip whatever assets they could get from the Clippers for another All-Star guard to try and remain in title contention with Joel Embiid.

“Daryl Morey's motivation is whatever he gets from the Clippers, he wants to be able to flip that for another All-Star level guard that he could replace James Harden with,” Wojnarowski said on ESPN's NBA Today, via RealGM.

That may be nothing more than a pipe dream, especially given the assets the Clippers have reportedly put on the table in trade talks with the Sixers for The Beard. According to the rumor mill, the Clippers aren't exactly fond of including Terance Mann in the deal, and they're only looking to include one first-round pick along with a few pick swaps to get the deal done. There's no way that those assets alone can entice other teams in trades that would net the Sixers an All-Star guard.

Moreover, there may not be an All-Star guard on the trade market that's attainable for the Sixers as of the moment. Zach LaVine appears to be going nowhere especially with the Chicago Bulls looking to make a push for the playoffs, and there's simply no way the Atlanta Hawks will trade away Trae Young in spite of all the rumors. The same goes for the likes of Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell and Ja Morant.

The Sixers may have to deal with the cold hard reality that they may not come out of this trade no matter how much haggling they do.