Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls has been in trade rumors for about a year now, but before the start of the season, LaVine made it clear that the rumors are not coming from him and he is happy to be with the Bulls.

“My camp isn't putting them out,” Zach LaVine said, via Jamal Collier of ESPN. “I committed to the Bulls when I signed my five-year deal. So until I'm not, I'm committed to the Bulls. I've always brought professionalism and consistent play, and that's what I'll continue to do.”

LaVine has four years left on his contract with the Bulls, with a player option before the fourth season. To this point, no team has reached the desired package to get LaVine in a trade. LaVine got real on the trade rumors, but is not too bothered by them.

“I love Chicago; I've always wanted to be in a place that wanted me, and Chicago showed me that,” LaVine said, via Collier. “But obviously trade rumors are part of the business. Are they wanted? No. But I'm a grown man, I've been traded before. I know how to deal with them. You have to take it that way; it's a business, so I don't get too upset.”

This is a big year for the Bulls, they have to show that they can be competitive in the Eastern Conference. If they do no, then the front office will have to seriously consider trading off their proven talent to become more competitive in the future.