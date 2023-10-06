The Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Clippers still appear to be at a stalemate for star point guard James Harden. Harden's demands have made it difficult for either team to come to a suitable agreement. But with Harden making it clear, despite his presence at Sixers training camp, that he still desires a trade to the Clippers, it may only be a matter of time before The Beard heads to LA, especially with the Clippers reportedly looking to improve their offer.

According to Sam Amick and Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Clippers have been looking for ways to get more first-round picks to entice the Sixers even further in a prospective Harden trade. They are rumored to be shopping their pick swaps that do not appeal to the Sixers in exchange for the aforementioned picks that could grease the wheels in a potential deal.

If the Clippers do end up pulling this off, it's safe to say that a deal could be struck, as the Sixers appear to be holding out for additional first-rounders, which LA is looking to resolve. However, another point of contention that should emerge between these two teams will be the inclusion of Terance Mann. Mann, according to Amick and Charania, is “valued” by the Sixers brass, which means that the 26-year old guard may have to be included for the sake of completing the trade for James Harden.

Relinquishing Mann will be a sore spot for the Clippers; Mann fits like a glove alongside Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, emerging as a solid point-of-attack defender to relieve those two of that burden. He has also flashed an improved outside shot. But those factors are the very reasons Mann appeals to the Sixers so much, as he could be fit as a more defensive-minded guard alongside the nascent Tyrese Maxey.

Mann alone won't be enough to complete the trade since the salaries won't match, so perhaps the Sixers will fight hard for the inclusion of either Norman Powell or Robert Covington just to get more assets who could contribute. Be that as it may, the Clippers have to bolster their draft pick arsenal first, which they clearly are yet to do.